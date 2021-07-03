Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $11.99 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

