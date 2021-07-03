Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,246 shares.The stock last traded at $9.34 and had previously closed at $9.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,962,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

