Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.49. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

