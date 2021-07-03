Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 812.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.12% of Eventbrite worth $43,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 52,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

