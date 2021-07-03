Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KW opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

