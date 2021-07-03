Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE stock opened at $252.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.77.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

