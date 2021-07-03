Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 7.4%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) was up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 14,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 628,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOLS shares. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

The company has a market cap of $692.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

