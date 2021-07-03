Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

EVVTY opened at $170.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.31. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

