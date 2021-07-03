Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.60 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($36.31).

EVK stock opened at €27.96 ($32.89) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.06.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

