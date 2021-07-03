Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report sales of $431.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.90 million. Express posted sales of $245.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Express by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Express by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 7,437,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,881,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

