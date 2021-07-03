Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.92.

XOM opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

