Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Fabege stock remained flat at $$17.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares. Fabege has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

