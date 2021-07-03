Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $537.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FICO traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $507.81. 109,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

