Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.78. Fang shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fang during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fang in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fang during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fang by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 297,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

