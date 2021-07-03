Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 262,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,758. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $243.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.