Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

