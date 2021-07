Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Shares Down 4.1%

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24. 505,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,112,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to affect an asset acquisition, merger, exchange of capital stock, or other business combination with a domestic or foreign business. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and manufacturing vertical axis wind turbine systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.