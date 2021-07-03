FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,871,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FBCD opened at 0.02 on Friday. FBC has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03.
FBC Company Profile
