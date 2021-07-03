FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,871,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FBCD opened at 0.02 on Friday. FBC has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product.

