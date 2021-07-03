Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 30.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS opened at $39.94 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

