Federated Hermes Inc. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after buying an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,761,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7,513.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.41. DTE Energy has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.