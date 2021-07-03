Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,608 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $14,420,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.