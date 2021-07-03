Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 36,761 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 121,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CORR opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 257.79% and a negative net margin of 359.28%. Analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

