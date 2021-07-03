Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

