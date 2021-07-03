Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,559 ($33.43) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 71.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

