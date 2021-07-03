FIL Ltd Acquires 130,189 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $73,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $8,113,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 31,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

