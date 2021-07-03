FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.16% of BOX worth $115,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

