FIL Ltd Buys 577,493 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,312,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 577,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $127,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after buying an additional 247,402 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,231,000 after purchasing an additional 261,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

