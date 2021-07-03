FIL Ltd Has $103.91 Million Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,638,512 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $103,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

