FIL Ltd Has $138.97 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,728 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.37% of Simon Property Group worth $138,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

