FIL Ltd Has $78.36 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520,505 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.40% of Air Lease worth $78,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

