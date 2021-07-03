FIL Ltd Has $86.53 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $86,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,739,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $219.44 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

