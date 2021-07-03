Financial Comparison: Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) & ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alberton Acquisition and ABCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and ABCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A ABCO Energy $1.16 million 1.11 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ABCO Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and ABCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% ABCO Energy -22.44% N/A -40.31%

Risk and Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats ABCO Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.