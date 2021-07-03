Financial Comparison: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Profound Medical and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profound Medical presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.12%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 113.23%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -385.73% -31.62% -29.48% Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 45.66 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -13.10 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 7.05 -$1.21 million $0.02 191.50

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

