FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the information security company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services, are positive. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Increased margin in cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, FireEye is hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. The pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches have put FireEye’s reputation at risk and can impact its business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on FEYE. Barclays increased their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

FireEye stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

