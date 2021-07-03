First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Corteva by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 393,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 257,209 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

