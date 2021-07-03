First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

