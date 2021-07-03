First Manhattan Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 193.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,216,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.63 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

