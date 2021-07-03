First Manhattan Co. Has $1.66 Million Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plexus by 2.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plexus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.48 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

