First Manhattan Co. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

