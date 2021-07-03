First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 560 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.46 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

