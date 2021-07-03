First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $117.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

