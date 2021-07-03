First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $208,000 in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

NMIH stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.