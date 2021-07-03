First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 192 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the period.
BURL opened at $331.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
