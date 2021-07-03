First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 192 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $331.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

