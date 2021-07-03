First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BLK opened at $893.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $861.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $894.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.