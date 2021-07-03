First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 380 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

