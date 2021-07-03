First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 465 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

