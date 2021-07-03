First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $5,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.22, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $502,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,437 shares of company stock worth $5,860,570. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

