First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSD opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $15.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

