First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Down 45.9% in June

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $45.00 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 31.14% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

