First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of FTXH opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.